PTA helps children have fun in the sun with new outdoor play surface

Families of children at Wolverley Sebright Primary Academy rallied to support PTA fundraising events to kit out the revamped Early Years and Key Stage 1 space.

The school is part of the Severn Academies Educational Trust which organised the work, funded the clearance and new all-weather surface.

Executive headteacher Shelley Reeves-Walters praised the families and PTA for their support with fundraising events including a sponsored walk, discos, break the rules day, Bingo and non-uniform days.

She said: “We are so grateful for their support and the assistance of our partner trust in supporting learning and development opportunities for our youngest children during break times and outdoor

provision.”

New equipment on its way includes all-weather learning resources to support maths and English skills, STEM equipment to develop scientific, technology understanding and giant outdoor games to develop turn taking, social skills, gross and fine motor skills.