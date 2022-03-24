Fire engine and equipment donated by service to help in Ukraine

Paul Roberts and Mark Andrews

The equipment was loaded on pallets and sent ahead and the fire engine left last Friday en-route to Kent with 21 other vehicles donated by UK Fire Services.

It continued onwards to Poland through France and Germany as part of a convoy of 22 vehicles, including donated fire service vehicles, also laden with equipment, from across the UK.

Area commander Ade Elliott, the service’s assistant director assets who has helped put together the HWFRS relief support to Ukraine, said: “The Hereford & Worcester Fire Authority continually invests in new fire engines for the service, which this year has resulted in one older fire engine being available for donation to this worthy cause.

"The timing of this coincided with an appeal from the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) asking for fire engines to be donated to the Ukrainian Fire Service.

"The chair and vice chair of the fire authority supported officers in agreeing that we would donate the vehicle and two van loads of equipment, and work rapidly starting to get it ready for the journey to Poland, where it will be handed on to Polish firefighters who will arrange the onward deployment into Ukraine.”

Chief Fire Officer Jon Pryce added: "The commitment and offers of support from our staff to assist in this initiative has been outstanding and we are pleased to do anything we can to help Ukraine’s firefighters during this very difficult time.

"I'm proud that HWFRS has donated a fire engine and a considerable amount of surplus or end of life equipment, with two of our firefighters driving over to Europe to deliver it.

“I’d like to thank station commander Paul Roberts from our training centre and watch commander Mark Andrews from Herefordshire (West District), who volunteered to make the long and tiring journey to Poland.