Talented former pupil helps create forest school in Stourport

Jayson Sheward, a kiln operative at Morgan Advanced Metals, answered the call to help refurbish the forest school at Wilden All Saints Primary.

Project leader, Morgan’s HR manager Louise Fisher pulled a team together and Mr Sheward enlisted the help of parents Julian and Jan, who has been a teaching assistant at the school for 30 years.

He said: "I’m 33 now but still have very strong memories of the happy times I had at Wilden and I wanted to give something back."

Over several weekends the team erected new fencing, installed wooden benches, made by Worcester Timber Products, and the built of a new mud kitchen complete with new utensils, plates and mugs.

Bird boxes have been put up, a hedgehog house built, a new fire pit provided and an old tyre turned into a container for a herb garden.

Mrs Fisher said: "Morgan’s understands its strength is in its workforce and we employ more than 350 people at the Morgan Drive factory. We want to be at the heart of the community and are delighted to have been able to support the forest school which provides so much learning and adventure to the Wilden children.

"Thanks are also due to the rest of the Morgan team, Matthew Brooks, Nicola Hamer, Graham Brown and Helen Delves and Robert Oscroft who gave up their time to help us."

Teacher Sharon Mason added: “The children were so excited to see all these wonderful new additions to their forest school. We are so grateful to Morgan’s, Jayson and all those who have helped.”

Last year the forest school gained national recognition for outdoor learning when it featured in BBC Wildlife Magazine.