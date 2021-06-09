League of Friends fund new physiotherapy equipment at Kidderminster Hospital

Senior physio Adam Moore with some of the new gym equipment at Kidderminster Hospital.

It has been provided by the League of Friends to aid the rehabilitation process

for those who have had operations or injuries at Kidderminster Hospital.

Former Mayor of Kidderminster Mary Rayner provided part of the £3,000 cost of the new apparatus from money raised during her year as the town’s first citizen.

The League of Friends was one of the beneficiaries of her mayoral fundraising and she asked for her donation to be spent on the hospital’s physiotherapy department.

Sophia Rose, senior physiotherapist, said: “This donation has enabled us to update and move forward with the latest equipment for our gym, making our rehabilitation work even more effective.

“The Friends have supported us regularly over the years and we recognise the important work they do for patients and health care in Wyre Forest.

“We are also grateful to Mary Rayner for thinking of us during her year as mayor.”

Mrs Rayner said: “I wanted my mayoral fund-raising to benefit people from across the generations and this equipment will be important for a wide range of Wyre Forest people, young or old, who need rehabilitation.”

The League of Friends raises funds through its popular hospital coffee shop and Kidderminster charity shop in the Swan Centre and via legacies and donations.

Friends acting chairman Peter Picken said: “Our activities have been limited during the pandemic but we want to re-assure everyone that we intend to keep backing our hospital and the local people who depend on it.

“Sadly we have had to permanently close our Kidderminster shop in the Swan Centre as it has become increasingly difficult to find volunteers.

“But we are looking to re-open our highly successful coffee shop at the hospital in the coming weeks and would be delighted to hear from anyone who can come and join our team of dedicated volunteers.”