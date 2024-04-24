Three people arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in Bewdley
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 20s was found dead at a home in Bewdley.
By Rob Smith
Published
Last updated
Police were called to the address on Wassell Drive at around 5.10pm on Tuesday where the woman's body was found.
Two women and a man have been arrested and remain in police custody.
The woman’s family have been informed and will be supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.
West Mercia Police said residents should expect "an increased police presence" in the area in the early stages of the investigation into the woman's death.