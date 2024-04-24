Three people arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in Bewdley

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police were called to the address on Wassell Drive at around 5.10pm on Tuesday where the woman's body was found.

Two women and a man have been arrested and remain in police custody.

The woman’s family have been informed and will be supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.

West Mercia Police said residents should expect "an increased police presence" in the area in the early stages of the investigation into the woman's death.