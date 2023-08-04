Popular canal festival set to return for new year

Phil Bateman MBE and James Clarke are getting ready for the upcoming Canal festival

The Wednesfield Canal Festival is a unique event celebrating the rich heritage and natural beauty of the Wyrley & Essington Canal/

The event takes place on Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13 at Bentley Bridge Leisure Park, bringing together residents and visitors for a weekend of festivities, following on from the success of the 2022 festival, which saw more than 2,000 visitors across the weekend.

Wednesfield Canal Festival is a collaboration between community groups, businesses, Wolverhampton Council and the Canal and River Trust, aimed at creating a sense of togetherness and promoting the unique charm of Wednesfield’s canal.

There will be a wide range of activities and attractions, from events happening on the canal itself to events, stalls and entertainment nearby.

A number of boats, some with vivid decorations, will be available to view on the canal, while canal boaters from across the region will be selling food, arts, crafts and handmade goods during the weekend.

There will be live music as DJ Niel Jackson will be treating music lovers to the sounds of talented local artists and bands performing on the festival's music stage, with the lineup promising an eclectic mix of performers.

Local organisations will be promoting their good causes, along with traders selling an assortment of goods at stalls along the car park of the nearby Nickelodeon pub, which will be serving food and drink all weekend and an outside bar hosting a Cider Festival offering a wide range of Lilley’s Ciders.

The Harry Jones fun fair will also be in attendance at the festival, with rides, face painting and a rodeo bull available for youngsters.

Event organisers said they aimed to continue the community-building efforts of previous years, whilst promoting awareness of the canal, which is a designated local nature reserve, and the importance of preserving and appreciating its history.

James Clarke, chairman of Hands On Wednesfield, the group which coordinates the festival, said, "The Canal Festival represents the true spirit of Wednesfield.

"It celebrates our past, present, and future, bringing together residents, businesses, and visitors through a shared love of our canal.

"The festival has been growing for almost a decade and we're thrilled to showcase the talents of our community and help create fantastic memories for all who attend."

The festival takes place from 11am to 5pm on Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13 at Bentley Bridge Leisure Park.