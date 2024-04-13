Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Fawad Hakimi, aged 29, was convicted of rape and sexual assaults after DNA evidence also linked him to the vile crimes.

He'd denied the offences but was convicted by a jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court in March.

On April 12, he was sentenced to 24 years in prison.

He will have to serve at least 16 years before he can apply for parole and will be on the sex offenders register for life.

Hakimi had been found guilty of rape, attempted rape, three counts of sexual assault, fraud and burglary.

Fawad Hakimi (Photo: West Midlands Police).

The attacks happened between February and August last year and he was arrested just days after he'd attempted to rape a woman in her home in Wednesfield.

Investigators recovered a jacket from bushes during a search of the area and a cigarette butt found at the scene, were forensically examined and DNA from them matched Hakimi's.

He was also identified after he used a bank card he'd stolen from the woman's house at a shop in the city.

That forensic evidence also linked him to a sexual assault which had happened few days earlier when he'd attacked a woman as she walked towards her home in the Wednesfield area.

The court heard from a third woman who he'd raped and sexually assaulted near his home in Merridale Street, Wolverhampton in April last year.

The women, who were supported by our specialist officers, were able to help us compile a compelling case against him.

They were able to give their evidence on a video recording which was played to the court, rather than having to face their attacker across a courtroom.

When he was convicted, DC Harriet Griffin, from West Midlands Public Protection Unit said: "Forensic expertise played a vital role in this case but it these courageous women who have helped convict a dangerous sexual attacker.

"We were able to support them through the process, the investigation and the legal hearings, but it is their bravery which has brought this man to justice.

"We are grateful to them, and women like them, who are so vital in helping in bringing such offenders before the courts.

"And we can only hope that this conviction will bring them some peace and comfort.

DC Daniel Foley added: "One of the victims in the case had some additional needs which meant she provided evidence through an intermediary. This allowed her to get across what had happened to her in the clearest way possible and provide the best evidence.

"We will always listen to victims and ensure that they are supported throughout the court process."