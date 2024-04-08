Police arrest suspected car-key burglary suspect hours after break-ins

The suspected car-key burglar was arrested in Wednesfield at 6am on Sunday after officers had been alerted about the crime a few hours earlier.

A Kia, taken in the break-in at around 3am along with keys and bank cards, has been recovered and secured.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "Another car was also broken into in the Aldersley area at around 4am with cash, cards and an electronic tablet being taken.

"He has been charged with burglary, theft of motor vehicle, theft from a vehicle and fraud. The 47-year-old is set to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court today."

The spokesman added: "Here in Wolverhampton vehicle crime remains one of our policing priorities and officers are working hard to identify those involved in committing crime across the city as well as bringing offenders to justice."