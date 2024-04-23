Boy, 17, arrested after damage caused to Wednesfield school and pupils told to stay in classrooms

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police were called to Wednesfield Academy on Lichfield Road shortly before 3pm on Monday.

Staff alerted officers after damage was caused to the front door of the site.

Wednesfield Academy on Lichfield Road

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and remains in police custody.

As a result of the incident, school bosses made the decision to follow safety procedures and asked pupils to stay in classrooms "as a precaution".

In a letter sent to parents by headteacher, Mr Phillips, it was confirmed that all staff and school goers "remained safe".

The letter sent out to parents by Mr Phillips, headteacher at Wednesfield Academy

It added a male "known to the authorities" had "tried to access the site" but was taken away by police.

David Lowbridge-Ellis, director of school improvement at Matrix Academy Trust, which runs Wednesfield Academy, added that he "didn't get near" to coming inside of the school and it was "business as usual" by the end of the day.