Dogs and puppies rescued from Wolverhampton property after 'concerns for their safety'

One of the puppies rescued from the property in Wolverhampton. Photo: West Midlands Police.

Officers from Wednesfield North and South Police and the RSPCA visited an address in Wednesfield for a welfare check on the dogs.

Consequently, they removed the 14 dogs for their welfare. Police have not specified what the concerns for the safety of the dogs were.

Officers rescued six dogs and eight puppies from the property. Photo: West Midlands Police.

It comes as heartbreaking recent figures from the RSPCA show an alarming increase in intentional cruelty against animals, including 684 reports in the West Midlands last year - an increase of 27 per cent compared to 2021.

As a result, the animal charity is bracing for one of its busiest summers this year as it expects another summer of suffering, with more people reporting cruelty to animals from July to September.

The charity has launched its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, to raise funds to help its frontline rescue teams continue to save animals from cruelty and abuse and to raise awareness about how to stop cruelty to animals for good.