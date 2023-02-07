Famous Black Country chippy announces closure of town franchise

The Major's Fish & Chip shop in Wednesfield has closed its doors for the last time

The Major's Fish & Chip shop in Wednesfield was confirmed as having closed in a message on the Major's Facebook page on Monday.

The shop had only opened in July last year as the first franchise of the popular fish and chip shop, which has been a popular eatery in Bilston since opening in 1975 due to its iconic orange chips.

However, in the message, the chain confirmed that it had closed the shop, despite the best efforts and support of the chain.

It also confirmed that there would be a transitional period while signs changed, but the site would no longer be a Major's Fish & Chip shop.

It ended the message by reassuring supporters that the shop in Bilston would remain open as normal.

The message on Facebook said: "Our Wednesfield branch is now closed permanently.

"There will be a transitional period while signs change, but please note our product is no longer associated with this site.