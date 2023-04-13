Couple enjoy day of celebration for platinum anniversary

The couple celebrated their 70th anniversary with a party at Foxland Grange

Foxland Grange in Tettenhall was the setting for a party on April 4 to celebrate the 70th wedding anniversary of Gordon and Kathleen Farquhar.

The 92-year-old Gordon and 96-year-old Kathleen were treated to cards, balloons and cake with members of staff and other residents helping them to celebrate 70 years since their marriage in Bilston on April 4, 1953.

The pair met at their local church one Sunday afternoon and although both admitted it wasn’t love at first sight, the couple grew fond of one another on their weekly visits, where they would often sit next to each other.

After a period of dating, the couple tied the knot at Pinfold Street Methodist Church.

Kath, who was a schoolteacher at the time, said she was surprised to find 30 of her pupils there on the big day, waiting to gift her presents as she walked down the aisle.

With each step closer to her groom, Kath said she fondly remembered how the children gifted her horseshoes, with her final gift being a rolling pin from one cheeky pupil.

The couple share two children, Stephen and Alison, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren, who regularly visit Kath and Gordon at Foxland Grange.

When asked the secret to a long and happy marriage, the duo agreed: “Recognise that you’re going to have disagreements, and these may lead to arguments – it’s inevitable after spending so long with each other.

"Make sure you communicate with one another and tolerate your differences.

"Failing that, lose your hearing so you don’t have to.”

Michelle Oliphant, General Manager at Foxland Grange, said: “At Foxland Grange, we know just how important it is to celebrate all of life's milestones, no matter how big or small.

"We felt honoured to be a part of Gordon and Kath’s special day.

"They are a beautiful couple with a wealth of knowledge about building a strong and happy marriage, which I believe we could all learn from, although I don’t want to lose my hearing just yet.

“The nostalgic atmosphere in the home encouraged residents to reflect on and share happy memories of their own weddings.