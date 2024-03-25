51 photos of villages near the Black Country from the past that'll make you long for a simpler time
Villages are a big part of our region – some are scattered around our towns and cities and some have been swallowed by them.
But all are connected by a sense of community and tied by a proud history.
Today we look at seven villages that are a big part of our region, with pictures from the Express & Star archive.
Some are grainy black and white images from more than a century before, when horse-drawn travel was the norm.
Others reflect progress and modernisation – and many feature the faces of those who called their village home.