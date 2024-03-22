New look and new businesses for town centre building

The building on Tettenhall High Street has been given a full renovation and refurbishment, having not been updated in 30 years as a sweet shop and masonry building.

Since taking it over, Raj Hothi has done a total refurbishment, splitting the building into several rooms as part of her, hair, makeup, beauty and fashion business, with six local businesses now trading from the building.

Every room has been plastered and painted and the exterior of the building was given a new look as well, with Raj Hothi Studio officially opened on Saturday, March 16 by the Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre.

Ms Hothi said it had been an honour to have the mayor present at the opening of the building and said the businesses were working together to make the community aware they were there.

The building had been dilapidated and tired-looking, but is now a bright and vibrant place

She said: "It was amazing to have the mayor there as I've been in the business of hair and makeup and beauty and just to have the mayor here was great as we wanted to be based near the centre of Wolverhampton and his presence on the launch day was amazing.

"Between myself and the businesses here, we've got quite a good client base in the area, so it was all about making people aware that we were working together as a team and the businesses kind of fit into each other."

Ms Hothi also said that the local community has been very receptive to the work done on the building, saying that the main response had been how much better the place looked.

She said: "I've had people just come in from the walking down the street and say how nice it was to see the building and how different to what was here before, with the exterior having been done as well.

Raj Hothi said a lot of work had gone into renovating the building

"We've had rendering work done so that it looks more pleasant to the eye and we spend a lot of time and money on the signage, so that has helped to attract people.

"We've also had a lot of footfall and passing trade from traffic going in and out of Tettenhall.

"I'd encourage people to come and have a look as there's something for everyone, we've got tutoring for kids and adults, the tailoring services, aesthetics, beauty, hair and make up."