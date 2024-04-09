Rock House, former home of Express & Star's training department, to be home to new veterinary clinic

The new veterinary clinic is to open in Rock House premises on the edge of Wolverhampton’s Tettenhall village.

Rock House in Old Hill will be home to Rock House Vets.

The 1,309 sq ft property on the corner of Old Hill and the main A41is being adapted to facilitate the practice.

Martin Zaki, who agreed the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “Rock House attracted much interest from a variety of different businesses.

“The property benefits from a bold and prominent location and also benefits from a private car park to the front.

“We are delighted to have completed a letting to Rock House Vets and wish them well in their new premises.”

Rock House Vets, an independent small animal veterinary practice, will have three consultation suites, a nurse suite, three operating theatres, as well as a state-of-the-art x-ray and in-house idexx laboratory. It is expected to open this month.

The premises has also been used for a dental practice since the Midland News Association sold it.

The Grade II listed building dates back to the 1720s. It was occupied by Sharratts Solicitors and then by Rock House Dental Practice

The house, a five-bay red brick building originally providing accommodation over three floors, was built by Francis Smith between 1720-30. In 1920 the annexe was donated to the Roman Catholic Church for use as a chapel and community centre until 1965.

By the early 1970s the building had been left empty for a number of years and was extensively vandalised and almost derelict before being restored with the aid of an improvement grant. It was later acquired by Midland News Association for use as a training facility.