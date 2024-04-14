Watch: Historic restoration project under way at Wolverhampton school

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The work, costing more than £2 million, is well under way on the Towers building at Tettenhall College.

The project, which started in September and is scheduled to finish during 2025, will see the complete re-roofing of the building before renovation of the interior begins.

The Towers building stands as a testament to the nation’s architectural heritage and holds profound significance in the academic, cultural, and social life of Tettenhall College for pupils, parents, staff, and alumni.

Staff have said the restoration project has made excellent progress, demonstrating the school’s commitment to preserving its historic legacy while ensuring a vibrant future for generations to come.

The renovation so far has seen the complete replacement of the roof to the Ager Room and Flag Tower, including replacing damaged timbers, the laying of new roof coverings and the application of period-specific render.

The latter was essential to replace modern finishes that had been applied to allow the building structure to breathe.

Work is now well advanced to replace the roof on the Archive Tower and also in the area known as the Doll’s House.

Towers is home to a Victorian theatre, a beautiful library and classrooms that are used by all pupils from nursery through to sixth form.

Once work has been completed, the doors to the historic building will once again be fully open.

Built in the late 18th century, the building has been part of Tettenhall College since 1943 when Tettenhall Towers, a Grade II listed building was bought by the school.

Headmaster Christopher McAllister said: “The Towers building holds a special place in our hearts.

"The renovation represents a significant milestone in the school’s ongoing commitment to excellence in education and heritage preservation.

"We are extremely grateful for the generous donation the school has received to allow such an important project to commence.”