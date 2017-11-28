Menu

Ambulance and bus involved in crash on busy Wolverhampton road

By Robert Cox | Tettenhall | News | Published:

An ambulance, a bus and a car were involved in a crash this morning which blocked a busy road into Wolverhampton.

The crash took place on the A41 Tettenhall Road, near The Newbridge pub, Tettenhall, just before 9am.

The road was closed shortly afterwards but has since reopened.

An air ambulance was requested to attend the scene.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police, said: "A police car was in the area and was driving past and saw what had happened.

"The crash had caused an obstruction and the road was closed at its junction with New Hampton Road West.

"We currently have no information on any injuries."

