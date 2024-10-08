Inspirational Wolverhampton schoolboy ready to follow in footsteps of fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Amrit Singh Sehra from Tettenhall is planning to walk 5,000 steps around his school playground at St. Dominic's Grammar School for Boys and Girls in Brewood on Wednesday to raise funds for Dementia UK.

The five-year-old will take on the challenge after being inspired by Manny Singh Kang's recent 48-hour walk around Molineux, having even joined Manny for three hours on the walk.

Amrit and his family have also worked to raise funds for Manny's ongoing fundraiser for Dementia UK, with the youngster having already raised £1,500 and his mother Manni Kaur Sehra spoke about her son's willingness to help others.

She said: “Amrit loved taking part in Manny’s challenge, and he even asked if we could join him again on Sunday after it had finished.

"When I explained this, Amrit said ‘mummy, can I do something for people who forget?’

"Manny has inspired so many people, including children, to talk about dementia and helped them understand how it affects people’s lives, and we are excited to play a part in his amazing fundraising work.”

Manny Singh Kang will join Amrit at his school to accompany him during the walk and said he was delighted to be there to support him on his challenge.

He said: “It’s truly wonderful that young children like Amrit have been inspired to be our next generation of fundraisers.

"He joined me with his family for many hours and even helped give out water and refreshments to the walkers.

"It’s going to be amazing to join him on his challenge at his school.”

Dementia UK CEO and chief admiral nurse Dr Hilda Hayo said: “We’re thrilled to have Amrit’s support and are so pleased he has been inspired to take on this challenge by Manny, whose own fundraising activity constantly amazes us at Dementia UK.

"Amrit’s efforts will help ensure more people than ever have access to the life-changing support offered by our Admiral Nurses, and the whole charity is impressed and grateful for Amrit and his family’s enthusiasm and endeavour.”

To sponsor Amrit, go to his fundraising page and add #Amrit5000 to any message given.