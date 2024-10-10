Tributes to former long-serving Wolverhampton councillor who died aged 88

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Joan Stevenson, mother of former Wolverhampton North East MP Jane Stevenson, represented Tettenhall Wightwick ward on Wolverhampton Council from 1995 to 2012.

Councillor Simon Bennett, leader of the council's Conservative group, said Mrs Stevenson had been a major influence on his own involvement in politics.

He said she was returned in her ward five times before her retirement, and had served her community with distinction.

Joan Stevenson

Councillor Bennett said Mrs Stevenson had played a pivotal role in numerous committees, including the scrutiny board and audit and risk committee. He said she was a tireless advocate for accountability and transparency in local governance, and her contributions to these boards were marked by her keen attention to detail and unwavering commitment to public service.

He said: "Joan was a well-respected and highly effective councillor whose dedication to her community left a lasting impact on our city.

"She was known for her hard work, her wisdom, and her ability to bring people together to achieve positive change. Joan's legacy will continue to shape Wolverhampton for years to come, and she will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege of working with her.

"There are a number of people who I owe my political knowledge, energy, and drive to, Joan in particular helped me on my journey and shaped my footing in local politics."