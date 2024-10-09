Wolverhampton schoolboy goes the extra step to emulate hero and complete fundraising challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Amrit Singh Sehra was helped around his 5,000 steps challenge at his school playground at St. Dominic's Grammar School for Boys and Girls in Brewood by Manny Singh Kang, as well as fellow school friends and his mother Manni.

The five-year-old had taken on the challenge to raise money for Dementia UK, having joined Manny for three hours of his 48-hour walk around Molineux at the end of September and been inspired to do his own challenge.

His mother Manni Kaur Sehra said her son had learned about the importance of charity and helping others from a young age and had always been active with helping people.

She said: "Charity is part of us as a family and the community and he's been involved in homeless feeds and buying toys for Birmingham Children's Hospital and refugee families, so charity is very instilled in him as part of our Sikh religion and he understands how we give a 10th of our time and earnings to help those in need.

Manni Kaur Sehra and Manny Singh Kang join Amrit on his big walk

"Doing a challenge like this doesn't surprise me as it's very much about what he's surrounded by and he is very much involved in that."

The walk saw an average of 50 to 60 children walk with Amrit, with Manny Singh Kang joining him to count the steps and record the time, with the talk taking 45 minutes and 57 seconds to complete.

Ms Kaur Sehra said she was very proud of her son for what he had achieved, having raised more than £1,500 for Dementia UK, and said Amrit was already looking forward to joining Manny Singh Kang on whatever his next challenge is.

Amrit Singh Sehra is flanked by Manny Singh Kang as he completes his 5,000 step challenge

She said: "He's asked Manny what he's going to do next and he's already planning to join him on that challenge, but I'm sure this will ignite a lot of other things that he wants to do himself.

"We got a lot of help from other people and companies as well, so thank you to Criminal Bakery for the biscuits, Eggless Cakes and Shere Punjab restaurant for the food.

"All of the support has been wonderful and I'm so very proud of my son."