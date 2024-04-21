Best foot forward for Sam as he trains for Wolverhampton Ultra in aid of Compton Hospice

Sam Shevyn, aged 31 from Lower Penn is fundraising for Compton Care which supports people in the community with life limiting conditions. He will take on the Wolverhampton Ultra on June 1 having already completed the Wolverhampton 10k and the Gloucester half marathon. His mother Penny has been suffering from stage 4 glioblastoma, a life limiting tumour since being diagnosed last October.

The Ultra will see him run 30 miles around the city, starting and finishing at The Greyhound, Lower Penn before he braves the shave at the pub. Sam has done a number of marathons before, including Manchester last year, but never a distance of 30 miles

Already a just giving page set up in March has seen the initial target of £10,000 beaten and a lot more is expected to be raised over the next month and on the day of the Ultra and with the head shave and an auction of football shirts and other items.

Sam Shevyn is getting ready to run 30 miles in the Wolverhampton Ultra on June 1 to raise money for Compton Care, who are helping his mother who has a life limiting tumor. He has already raised money for the charity from the running the Wolverhampton 10k and the Gloucester half-marathon and will also have his head shaved after the Ultra event Sam is pictured with staff from Compton Care: Sue Sedgwick , Claire Elwell and Cara Bright..

Sam said: "The hospice does so much great work for people like my mum. She has received great treatment at New Cross Hospital but at the moment she has returned home, where she and the family are being supported by family, carers and Compton Care.

"Mum used to work at Birchfield School Prepcare Nursery in Albrighton and Oswestry and further afield St Albans – we have received so many messages from people she has taken care of herself, worked with or come across including a parent who sent a video from some of the children wishing her well.

"We hope as many of them will turn out in June for the last leg of the challenge and the training is well underway of course as it will be the longest distance I have run and as much as I did the other two, this will still be tough but it will be great to be running back in Wolverhampton

Sam Shevyn is getting ready to run 30 miles in the Wolverhampton Ultra on June 1 to raise money for Compton Care, who are helping his mother who has a life limiting tumor. Sam is pictured with staff from Compton Care: Sue Sedgwick , Claire Elwell and Cara Bright..

Cara Bright from Compton Care said they relied on charitable donations and sponsored events which people like Sam did to keep going and all the team wished him all the best for the Ultra and looked forward to seeing him afterwards.

To give to the Just Giving page which now stands at £10,416 go to www.justgiving.com/page/sam-shevyn-2500