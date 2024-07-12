Two 'cannabis gardeners' jailed after being forced to work for ruthless Albanian gang

Fatjon Hoda, 25, and Enjon Hysa, 20, were arrested after a rival drug gang stormed their Hollybush Lane property with weapons sparking a running battle in a the leafy suburban street.

Shocked neighbours who witnessed the raiding gang smash their way into the property with weapons called the police.

Hoda was found with blood streaming from his forehead from a wound and Hysa was apprehended after trying to evade chasing officers. The rival gang got away with most of the crop leaving the pair to be prosecuted for the remaining 67 cannabis plants left in the house.

Prosecuting Edward Soulsby said: "On March 19 this year they were burgled by people who wanted their cannabis.

"Police were alerted by neighbours about a disturbance on Hollybush Lane. When they got there they saw the front door had been booted in and two people ran away from them.

"It did not take long to catch them and one of them, Hoda had a head injury.