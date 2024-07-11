Buses divert after crash on busy Wolverhampton road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

National Express West Midlands reported the collision on Penn Road at about 10.15am on Thursday.

The regional bus company warned passengers of disruption to its services.

Writing to X, formerly Twitter, it said the service number 15 – which runs between Wolverhampton and Merry Hill – had been diverted.

It further warned that the number 16 service – which travels between Wolverhampton and Stourbridge – was disrupted.

Both services have diverted via Coalway Road and Warstones Road.

More to follow.