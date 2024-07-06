Burst water pipe hits supplies in the Penn Road area of Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Severn Trent Water says it is "really sorry" if you’re still experiencing supply interruptions due to the burst pipe in the WV4 area.

"Our teams are working hard to get your water flowing again, but the repair is taking us a little longer than we first anticipated," the company says.

"We will provide you with a further update by 12pm.

"Apologies for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience."

The company updates the status of incidents on its website.