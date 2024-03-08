Watch: Poignant film featuring couple's Alzheimer's experience earns award nomination

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Frank Littleford, aged 79, lives in Penn with his wife of almost 40 years, Alison.

Alison began noticing small changes in her husband's memory shortly after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2015, which he was successfully treated for.

Frank, a former probation officer, was later given the news in January 2020 that he was living with Alzheimer's disease.

More than four years since his diagnosis, Alison said her husband is "deteriorating slowly".

The 70-year-old said: "Frank can no longer go out on his own which he finds very frustrating, but I can understand that.

"He finds it increasingly difficult to be able to do small tasks, his short-term memory is really poor and his long-term memory is quite poor as well.

"It is really sad to see in somebody who was so intelligent and articulate and funny but we are luckier than a lot of people.

"We still have a very good life together and we are still able to do things – we are fortunate in that way."

Frank shared his journey living with Alzheimer's disease in a poignant video released last year

In hopes of funding vital research and ultimately finding a cure, the couple decided to lay bare the cruel impact of living with the degenerative disease last year in a short film produced by Alzheimer's Research UK.

The pair – who have three children between them and four grandchildren – both volunteer for the media and communications team at the charity.

In the touching video Frank, said: "It feels that there is a list of things that you have to do to live a life and all of a sudden, one by one, these things seem to be disappearing.

"The ability to speak, the ability to converse and to appreciate the strength of others and the loyalty and love of others.

"A cure would help others not to have the fears that I've had, not to have the pain that I've had and live longer, happier, fulfilled lives."

Frank and Alison pictured on their wedding day on June 29, 1985

The film has now been shortlisted for a Smiley Charity Film Award, which showcases video campaigns produced by various organisations across the country.

Alison said it feels "surreal" to be nominated for the award and is hoping to generate as many votes as she can to raise awareness for Alzheimer's Research UK.

Frank and Alison Littleford have been married for almost 40 years

She added: "It feels a huge honour and a privilege. The team at Alzheimer's Research UK are very supportive, they are always appreciative of any volunteer does so it is amazing really to be shortlisted.

"It has made us feel more confident in speaking about Frank's experience. When he was first diagnosed, we didn't tell anybody and then we began to question why that was and now we have come full circle really – there is nothing to be ashamed of.

"It would be amazing to win because it would raise the profile of the charity and the work they do in funding research and for them, it would hopefully generate funds."

People can place their votes for the film until March 12 by visiting smileycharityfilmawards.com/films/alison-frank

The winner will be announced at a ceremony at the Odeon Luxe cinema in Leicester Square, London, on March 20.