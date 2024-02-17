Wolverhampton car crash leaves woman and teenager with 'potentially life-threatening injuries'

Police were called to the two-car collision at the junction of Rookery Lane and Goldthorn Hill, Penn, just before 8.45pm yesterday.

The driver of a blue VW Polo, a woman in her 60s, and a teenage boy believed to have been a passenger in the second vehicle, suffered serious injuries and were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

Police are trying to trace the driver of a blue Suzuki SX4, who is understood to have left the scene but may also need medical attention.