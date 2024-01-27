Storage yard built without permission at farm near Wolverhampton at risk of being pulled up

Clive Millington has applied for retrospective consent to retain 32 storage containers at Pennwood Farm, near Wolverhampton.

In a statement through his solicitors, Mr Millington admitted that he had been operating a storage business from the site since 2011.

At the moment there are 40 storage containers on the farm, which Mr Millington rents out to private businesses.

But following concerns from planning officers about the scale of the operation, Mr Millington agreed to reduce the number to 32 should permission be granted.

A statement from Thrings solicitors said the site, at the junction of Pennwood Lane and Wakeley Hill, was a small area of hard-standing positioned behind a well-established row of trees and greenery and wooden fence at the farm entrance. The site was not visible from the nearest road due to the existing screening, the solicitor added.