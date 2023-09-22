Thirty firefighters extinguish blaze at Wolverhampton house

Firefighters were called to Buckingham Road in Penn, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Maps.

Shortly after 12.15pm, West Midlands Fire Service responded to an incident on Buckingham Road in Penn.

Two fire engines and a 4x4 brigade response vehicles attended, crewed by around 30 firefighters.

This incident involved a fire in a two-storey semi-detached house.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus conducted a thorough check of the property and no-one was found inside.

They extinguished the fire, which was confirmed to be out shortly after 12.45pm.

Crews have isolated electrics to the property and are currently damping down.