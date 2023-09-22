Thirty firefighters extinguish blaze at Wolverhampton house

Shortly after 12.15pm, West Midlands Fire Service responded to an incident on Buckingham Road in Penn.
Two fire engines and a 4x4 brigade response vehicles attended, crewed by around 30 firefighters.
This incident involved a fire in a two-storey semi-detached house.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus conducted a thorough check of the property and no-one was found inside.
They extinguished the fire, which was confirmed to be out shortly after 12.45pm.
Crews have isolated electrics to the property and are currently damping down.
Teams from West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Midlands Police also attended.