Power cut hits 2,000 homes in Wolverhampton

By Nathan RowePennPublished: Last Updated:

A power cut affecting around 2,000 households has hit Wolverhampton.

Homes in WV4 and the surrounding area were left without power on Tuesday as a result of third-party cable damage in the Ward Grove area.

The areas affected included parts of Parkfields, Bilston, Sedgley, Ettingshall and Penn.

Engineers were dispatched and they restored power within an hour, with work finishing around 1pm.

Western Power has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Meanwhile a separate power issue has been affecting the Tesco on Marston Road, but Western Power said this was due to a problem with the supermarket.

Penn
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Sedgley
Dudley
Bilston
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News