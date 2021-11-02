Power cut hits 2,000 homes in Wolverhampton

Homes in WV4 and the surrounding area were left without power on Tuesday as a result of third-party cable damage in the Ward Grove area.
The areas affected included parts of Parkfields, Bilston, Sedgley, Ettingshall and Penn.
Engineers were dispatched and they restored power within an hour, with work finishing around 1pm.
Western Power has apologised for any inconvenience caused.
Meanwhile a separate power issue has been affecting the Tesco on Marston Road, but Western Power said this was due to a problem with the supermarket.