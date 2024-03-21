But the Old Stags Head in Church Hill Penn remains shut and again under threat of development, with the deadline for objections to a new planning application to turn it into housing at the end of this week.

The pub was recently listed on property website Zoopla by the new owner for offers of £495,000 or above, down from the original price of £750,0000.

Members of the Penn Residents Association have been fighting the applications to develop the pub which they say could be returned to community use, with their preferred option being a bid to open it either as a pub or coffee shop selling alcohol.

Campaigners and nearby resident outside the Old Stags Head pub in Penn which is under threat.( L-R): Anne Price, Arko Sen, Debbie Peach. Marlene Benton the former landlady and former barman Jamie Salvin.

The pub was a staple of the community in Penn, but a slow decline in its trade meant the doors shutting in October 2018 and was put up for sale, with an application by Simply Planning Limited on behalf of the owner requesting to turn the pub into a six-bed family home.