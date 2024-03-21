Watch: Campaigners fighting another bid to turn former Penn pub which hosted the stars into housing
It was the pub that hosted Wolves stars and members of Slade and saw hundreds of people queuing for Sunday lunch.
But the Old Stags Head in Church Hill Penn remains shut and again under threat of development, with the deadline for objections to a new planning application to turn it into housing at the end of this week.
The pub was recently listed on property website Zoopla by the new owner for offers of £495,000 or above, down from the original price of £750,0000.
Members of the Penn Residents Association have been fighting the applications to develop the pub which they say could be returned to community use, with their preferred option being a bid to open it either as a pub or coffee shop selling alcohol.
The pub was a staple of the community in Penn, but a slow decline in its trade meant the doors shutting in October 2018 and was put up for sale, with an application by Simply Planning Limited on behalf of the owner requesting to turn the pub into a six-bed family home.