Letting agency boss must repay almost £22k for fraudulent actions

After a trial Bhavander Singh Sanghera, of Walsall, was sentenced to 28 months in jail for fraud and banned from acting as a director of any business in 2022 for eight years relating to the operations of his property company.

He was prosecuted by Wolverhampton Council which found the defendant was the owner of two properties in Penn Road let by his EBS Property Limited, trading as Martin & Co Wolverhampton, where he was also the sole director.

In December 2012 one of the Penn Road tenants discovered a physical connection between their electricity and gas meters and the supply to the neighbouring property. Martin & Co falsely advised the tenant they were liable to pay for the neighbouring property’s utilities under the guise they had already been given a discounted rate in rent.

A contract falsified with forged signatures and a letter were produced containing stipulations for the payment of the neighbouring property’s utilities sanctioned by Sanghera, of Jesson Road, Highgate.