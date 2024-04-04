Woman suffers minor injuries in rush-hour crash on Wolverhampton road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The collision took place at the junction of Wednesfield Road and Woden Road in the Heath Town area at around 7.47am on Thursday.

One ambulance attended the scene where paramedics discovered a woman with "minor injuries".

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Upon arrival we found a woman who was the driver of the first car.

"She was assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained minor injuries. She received self care advice before being discharged at the scene."

A passer-by reported seeing a taxi involved in the crash which sustained damage to its front.

They also described damage to a traffic light which had bent as a result of the crash.