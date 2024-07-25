Wolverhampton two-bedroom house could become children's home under new plans
A terraced house could be converted into a children's home under plans put forward for consideration.
By Mark Andrews
Flipping the Script Ltd has applied for permission to turn the two-bedroom house in Deans Road, Wolverhampton, into a home for vulnerable children.
The company provides support to youngsters who have suffered difficulty in their early lives.
The application said only one child would live in the house at any one time, supported by two members of qualified staff.