Violent drunk's attack on Wolverhampton pub doorman left him needing operation

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard that door supervisor Chidozie Okwara needed surgery to repair his injuries. He was working at The Billy Wright pub in Princess Street on January 19 when he was assaulted by Reece Taylor, who was drunk and arguing.

At the time of this offence the defendant was already on bail for assaulting a woman at a property in Cannock Road, Park Village, on November 26 last year.

The 29-year-old chef who has been in custody on prison remand was sentenced on Monday for his bad behaviour, which he blamed on alcohol addiction. He had admitted two offences of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and on offence of intentional strangulation relating to the female.