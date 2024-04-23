Man arrested following spate of phone thefts in Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers from Wolverhampton Police arrested a 21-year-old man in Heath Town on Monday as part of ongoing investigations into a number of thefts in Wolverhampton city centre over the last few weeks.

The man was taken into police custody and is currently helping with enquiries, while the force has asked for anyone with any information about the recent incidents to get in touch.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Police said: "Officers have arrested a suspected phone thief in Wolverhampton yesterday.

"Our local priorities team visited an address in Heath Town where a 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with a series of thefts in the city centre in recent weeks.

"The arrest is part of ongoing investigations into a spate of phone snatches, involving a suspect on a bike.

"The young man is currently in police custody and helping with our enquiries.

"Anyone with information regarding these incidents, or about those committing crime in the local area, should call us on 101, Live Chat online or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."