Queues in both directions following Wolverhampton crash
Motorists are facing queues on a busy Wolverhampton road after a collision.
By Lauren Hill
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Queues of traffic have been reported in both directions between Woden Road and Deans Road in Heath Town since around 8am on Wednesday morning.
Passersby saw a black car that was damaged and a police car on scene.
Queues remain between Bentley Bridge up to the Sun Street junction near the Royal Mail Centre.
More to follow.