Piles of debris on the skyline in Heath Town as redevelopment continues

Officials have started work on knocking down the buildings on Chervil Rise as part of a huge development project that will continue until the middle of next year.

The seven-month programme will include removal of garages, a disused underground car park, 36 maisonettes and other vacant buildings.

Contractors DSM Demolition are at work preparing the site for transformation after being awarded a contract from the council worth £941,367.55.

Not only this, but as part of the work in the area, the council has been granted planning permission to build 43 new council homes in addition to the 300 already planned for Heath Town.

The development on land off Burton Crescent and derelict land adjacent to St Stephen’s Church, will see a mixture of properties across the site, including bungalows, houses and flats.

The project includes the building of six one-bedroom flats, five one-bedroom bungalows, six two-bedroom bungalows, 16 two-bedroom houses, four four-bedroom houses and a supported housing unit of six one-bedroom flats.

The homes, which will all be available for affordable rent, will be managed by Springfield Horseshoe Housing Management Co-operative.

A contractor to build the new homes will be appointed early next year.

Councillor Peter Bilson, Wolverhampton council deputy leader and cabinet member for city housing and assets, said: “Moving this redundant site forward is good news for the city as we aim to meet increasing housing demand.

“The funding for the development of these homes will come from the council’s Housing Revenue Account.

“To mitigate for the loss of the former football playing fields off Burton Crescent, the nearby open space at Grosvenor Street in Heath Town will be improved and a 7 x 7 sports pitch will be provided. This is in addition to an upgrade to a neighbouring play facility at Burton Crescent that has taken place in recent years.

“One of our key priorities is to increase the number of decent, high quality energy efficient affordable homes available in the city. The tenants in these properties will definitely benefit from that and access to local amenities and a garden space.”

The project is part of the wider plans to regenerate the city and increase the number of decent and affordable homes in Wolverhampton.