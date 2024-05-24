I want to restore local pride, says prospective MP for Wolverhampton South East

Victoria Wilson was joined by former cabinet minister Sir Gavin Williamson and Dudley South MP Mike Wood as she introduced herself to voters at Bilston market.

Mrs Wilson, who is deputy leader of South Staffordshire Council, and a cabinet member for Staffordshire County Council, has been selected by the Conservatives to challenge Labour's Pat McFadden in Wolverhampton South East.

She said her interest in local politics developed during her time working as a call handler in the West Midlands Ambulance Service control room at Brierley Hill.

Mrs Wilson, who lives in Wombourne, said she believed that the cost of living and immigration were important issues for people in the constituency at the moment.

"I think people are concerned about unaccompanied asylum seekers entering the country illegally," she said.

"There are also local issues, like local economic growth, these are difficult times, and having a bit of pride in your area."