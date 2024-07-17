Plans set for reopening of town hall after week of enforced closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The hall has been closed for a week after lead was stripped from the roof of the building, causing masonry to fall onto the pavement below and leaving the area around Church Street closed on safety grounds.

It has meant tens of thousands of pounds of damage has been caused from the theft, while a number of events that were scheduled to take place at the hall over the week and weekend were forced to be cancelled, including the regular Soul Night and a church charity dinner.

The hall remains closed at present, but plans have been put in place by Wolverhampton Council to open areas unaffected by the damage caused by floodwater inside the building for bookings, as well as work on a solution to deal with the water.

Photos from inside the hall show the level of damage done by floodwater. Photo: Wolverhampton Council

It also said that plans were being made to erect scaffolding and being the work to repair the damage caused to the hall as soon as possible.

A Wolverhampton Council spokesman said: “No further events or meetings have had to be cancelled and we are working around the issues to facilitate bookings in the spaces that are unaffected by the damage.

“We have a short-term solution in place to deal with the water ingress and plans are being made for scaffolding to be erected and the major repair work to begin as soon as possible.”

Parts of the roof have fallen off after the lead was stolen

The damage caused by the theft of the lead has been called a tragedy by Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden, who has a long history with the hall after working to help restore and reopen the building.

He said: "Bilston Town Hall means a lot to local people.

"There's a lot of history and memory on the building and it was restored and reopened some years ago and there was a moment of real pride as, prior to that, it had been empty for years.

"It's tragic that someone would damage it and allow it to be even more damaged by flooding and I hope it can be repaired as soon as possible."