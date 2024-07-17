Appeal to identify man who died 13 days ago in Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Paramedics called officers to Coseley Road, Bilston, at around 9.45am on Thursday, July 4, with the man pronounced dead at the scene.

Nearly two weeks later, police are still trying to work out who he was.

Officers from Wolverhampton said: "While there are no suspicions circumstances, we need your help to identify him.

"We don't know how old he is, but he's believed to be a Czech national who slept rough in the area and who went by the name Rambo or Romeo.

"We've made a number of attempts to identify the man, but have so far been unsuccessful."

The man was wearing wearing burgundy chinos and a Puma jumper with a Hawaiian-style shirt underneath.

He's also described as 5ft 4ins tall, with short grey hair and stubble, and was known for doing odd jobs in Whitmore Reans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website, quoting log 1085 of 4 July.