Wolverhampton road closed in one direction while 'emergency work' is carried out

The 'emergency work' is taking place on Wellington Road, in Bilston, and will carry on at least until Wednesday.

In a statement the water firm said that its carrying out some work overnight on the network to replace a dangerous cover.

As a result, the road is closed to all south-eastern-bound traffic to facilitate emergency water main repair works, which has caused bus diversions.

Posting on its X account, formerly Twitter, National Express West Midlands, said: "Diversion, Tuesday, July 23, to Wednesday, July 24 (Approximately).

"Wellington Road is currently closed to all south-eastern-bound traffic to facilitate emergency water main repair works."

A spokesperson for Severn Trent, said: "We’re sorry for the local disruption caused by our emergency work on Wellington Road. To keep everyone safe, we've had to close a section of the road but we're aiming to have the work complete and road back open as quickly as we can."

The firm is aiming to have the work finished overnight.