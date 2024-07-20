Take a look at this 91-year-old's extraordinary paintings as he keeps going from his care home
At 91 years young, this care home resident has kept his eye in, and showed the Shropshire Star some of his extraordinary paintings.
Nigel Williams of Priorslee Care Home used to paint after he came home from work as an engineer, but even during retirement, he's kept busy creating his masterpieces.
Although originally from Bilston, the 91-year-old has lived in Shropshire, and in particular Shifnal, all of his life.
Painting and drawing has been his long-life passion and hobby, and his work includes a painting of Market Place in Shifnal during 1870, and Tony Castle - that the Priorslee Care Home resident believes to be the only one to exist.
"I’ve always liked drawing and painting," said Nigel. "I used to do it when I came home from work.
"The town castle one is a unique painting that I've done and I've never seen another one or painting of it, and this is when it was in its prime."
The 91-year-old still creates his artwork today, and has a book displaying most of his paintings. His most recent painting is of tennis star Andy Murray who recently played at Wimbledon for the final time.
Nigel said: "I just pick different things and whatever takes my eye. I take a picture on my mobile phone of whatever I want to do and then I paint it."
The 91-year-old agreed that painting helps to keep him active, and he even made around £500 from previously selling a few, including a painting for his former work manager.
Nigel's revealed that his most 'complicated' painting is his painting of Stein-am-Rhein in Switzerland.
"I think that’s the most complicated one I've done. There's lots of different shapes and houses drawn, and lots of different colours.
"They've got murals on the front of the houses too."
Nigel has painted a spitfire, boats, other buildings, flowers and more, and the
91-year-old artist is also fascinated by the shape of the clouds in one of his particular paintings, forming what appears to be a plane in the sky.