Approval given for £28 million Wolverhampton business park that will create hundreds of jobs

Property investment and development company Goold Estates will speculatively develop a 12-acre plot for industrial and distribution accommodation at the Bilston Urban Village employment site, off Brook Street.

Known as Foundry Park, the scheme will feature 15 new environmentally sustainable warehouse units ranging in size from 2,500 to 60,000 sq ft, designed to suit a variety of uses. Units will be equipped with features including photovoltaic roof panels and electric vehicle charging.

The Oldbury-based firm is Wolverhampton Council’s chosen developer for the Bilston Urban Village employment site and purchased the land from the council.

The Foundry Park scheme represents the final phase of development at the Bilston Urban Village, with a gross development value of £28 million and the potential to create up to 300 new jobs when complete.