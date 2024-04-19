Roads closed and car seized after two men left with stab wounds on Bilston street

West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to Shale Street in Bilston just after 12pm on Friday after reports of a stabbing, with a paramedic officer, MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic arriving at the scene around 12.11pm.

They discovered a man who had what was described as potentially serious injuries and who was subsequently taken to hospital, while another man was discovered on Hartshorm Street with stab wounds and treated for serious injuries before also being taken to hospital.

Officers and cars from West Midlands Police could be seen in and around Tadmore Close and Shale Street around 1pm on Friday.