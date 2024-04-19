Man charged after elderly people robbed at cashpoints in Bilston over several months

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Amran Naaim was charged with three counts of robbery and two charges of theft by West Midlands Police following an investigation into a number of elderly people being robbed at cashpoints in Bilston between September last year and April this year.

The 30-year-old, of Balaam Street in London, was arrested in Manchester on Wednesday and was also charged with driving while disqualified and without insurance.

He appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Friday and was remanded into custody to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on May 17.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We've charged a 30-year-old man after a number of elderly people were robbed at cashpoints in the Bilston area of Wolverhampton.

"Amran Naaim has been charged with three counts of robbery and two charges of theft, following investigations into incidents between September last year and April 10 this year.

"He is further charged with driving while disqualified and without insurance and due before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today.

"He was remanded into custody to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday, May 17.

"Reducing robbery is a priority for us here in Wolverhampton and across West Midlands Police, and we are running Operation Ruby to tackle those committing crime.

"We know offenders don't respect boundaries, and our officers work with colleagues from forces around the country to trace, track and detain offenders."