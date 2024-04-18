Bilston jazz pub is 16th best in Europe - in new list of top 100 bars

The European Bar Guide has put The Trumpet in High Street in 16th place and ranked it the best in the UK.

It is higher than many famous pubs like Ye Olde Cheshire Cheese in London at 35th.

The list is headed by Zlatana Ribica in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Trumpet – real name The Royal Exchange – will also be marking International Jazz Day on Sunday, April 28, by hosting a concert featuring The Walsall Jazz Orchestra Extravaganza at 1pm.