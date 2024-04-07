Man arrested after police pursue stolen car in Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Mini Countryman was seen by West Midlands Police officers who, after checks, found the car had been stolen in a burglary, had been cloned and was being used by a man wanted by police.

Police said the driver decamped from the car in a housing estate near Bilston following a pursuit, and then attempted to escape on foot.

However, he was subsequently caught and arrested following a foot chase on the entrance to the Khalsa Academy.

Police footage shows the moment the driver was arrested. Photo: WMP Traffic

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Road Crime Team officers saw this cloned Mini Countryman in Wolverhampton which had been stolen in a burglary & was being used by a wanted male.

"The driver decamped following a pursuit but was quickly arrested following a foot chase."