Major Bilston Market regeneration plans given the go ahead

The plans were lodged with Wolverhampton Council in November and have now been given the green light.

The new-look market will be connected to extensive public space improvements and Bilston’s public transport hub.

The plans include the enhancement of the entrance off the Black Country Route, reorganisation and refurbishment of the indoor and outdoor markets, the introduction of new retail units and public toilets, the provision of a flexible space where events can be hosted, and a taller canopy to cover the stalls in the outdoor market.