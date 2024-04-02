New charity shop to open on Bilston high street next week

The new St Giles Hospice shop in Bilston High Street will have its grand opening on April 10.

It will be dedicated to raising vital funds for residents who are living with terminal illnesses and will sell clothing, accessories and homeware.

Nicola Brannen-Mott, deputy head of retail at St Giles Hospice, said: "We're thrilled to announce our upcoming new shop to the people of Bilston.

"We're so excited to be back in Bilston, after previously having a store here a few years ago.

"Customers can shop sustainably with us, while knowing that their money funds vital care with local people living with terminal illness."

Ahead of its grand opening, the new charity shop is seeking donations and volunteers.

Donations can be dropped off directly at the Bilston store from April 10 or to the St Giles Darlaston store prior to this date.

Emma Yates, deputy director of income generation at St Giles Hospice, added: "Our chain of charity shops is a vital source of income for the hospice and as part of our strategy, which was launched last year, we're investing in our shops which will help us raise more funds for the patients and loved ones we support."

By Rony Omar