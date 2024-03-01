Express & Star
Work starts on 57 new homes on site of former Bilston social club

Work has started on 57 new homes on the site of a former social club in Bilston.

By Lisa O'Brien
Construction has started on 57 affordable homes on the former site of a Bilston social club

The homes will breathe new life into the site where the demolished Springvale Sports and Social Club once stood on Millfields Road.

The one and two-bedroom flats are being delivered by GreenSquareAccord (GSA).

Dating back to 1939, the Springvale Sports and Social Club was partly built using funds raised by employees at a nearby ironworks.

The former clubhouse has given its name to GSA’s new development.

Michael Nolan, head of development at GSA, said: “I am delighted to see spades in the ground at our Springvale housing scheme.

