Work starts on 57 new homes on site of former Bilston social club

The homes will breathe new life into the site where the demolished Springvale Sports and Social Club once stood on Millfields Road.

The one and two-bedroom flats are being delivered by GreenSquareAccord (GSA).

Dating back to 1939, the Springvale Sports and Social Club was partly built using funds raised by employees at a nearby ironworks.

The former clubhouse has given its name to GSA’s new development.

Michael Nolan, head of development at GSA, said: “I am delighted to see spades in the ground at our Springvale housing scheme.